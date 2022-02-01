Who Is Bad Boy Sexy Rexy in Netflix's Satirical Thriller Series 'The Woman in the House'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window.

Who doesn't love a bad boy? With his leather jacket and rough exterior, it's not surprising that the mysterious "Sexy Rexy" has a soft, sensitive heart. Did he threaten Kristen Bell's Anna — an alcoholic and ombrophobe divorcée — with a butcher knife? Well, yes, but that's besides the point.