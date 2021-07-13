Britney Spears Looks to Hire "Tough as Nails" Lawyer to End Her Conservatorship

It's been an uphill battle for Britney Spears , who is at the center of a long and ongoing controversy about her conservatorship . After being deemed unable to make her own personal and financial decisions in 2008, Britney's life has been controlled largely by her father, Jamie Spears — but the pop star is calling for it to finally end after 13 years.

The court of public opinion has been rallying behind Britney for years, calling for her conservatorship to come to an end. Now, Britney is looking to hire a new lawyer for her case after her court-appointed one asked to step down following her headline-making testimony about what her life has been like since 2008.

Britney is officially petitioning for her own lawyer.

A report from TMZ claimed that Britney is officially filing to appoint a new lawyer for her case, something she has previously been denied the ability to do based on the terms of her conservatorship. This news comes after her conservatorship has faced a series of other withdraws; Britney's manager Larry Rudolph recently resigned and Samuel Ingham III, her court-appointed lawyer, recently asked the court to step down from his role.

Bessemer Trust, which was to be the co-conservator of her estate alongside Jamie, also requested to withdraw following Britney's recent statements in court. At this time, Jamie only holds conservatorship over Britney's estate and not her person. During Britney's recent court statement, she made many claims, including that Samuel never told her she could file a petition to end her conservatorship.

Source: Getty Images

"I didn't know that I could petition the conservatorship to end it," she said. "I'm sorry for my ignorance, but I honestly didn't know that." Her recent statements have rallied many in the public to her cause, with the #FreeBritney movement frequently trending online. "I'm done. All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his f--king car," Britney said. "And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."