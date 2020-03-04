We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Britney Spears' Son Jayden Reveals His Mom May Be Quitting Music

It's been almost four years since Britney Spears released her last album, Glory, and we've been patiently waiting for her next release.

But according to her son, Jayden Federline, we might never get that next album. In a shocking Instagram live (where he also said some pretty surprising things about his grandfather), Jayden revealed that his mother might be considering quitting music for good.

Jayden says Britney Spears "might just quit" music altogether.

Jayden, who is Britney's youngest son with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, went live on Instagram to chat with his followers about his mom, his own interest in music, and other details about his life.

The livestream quickly turned into a piping hot tea session, though, when he revealed that his mother told him she's not that into creating music anymore.

It started when a fan jumped into the chat to ask him about the #FreeBritney situation. 