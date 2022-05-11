Why Is Britney Spears Posting Nude Photos? A Body Language Expert Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)

Following the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 — the singer has been baring all (both literally and figuratively). The 40-year-old has been regularly sharing life updates with her 41 million Instagram followers, including revealing that she is currently pregnant with her third child.

No longer censored by the conservatorship, Britney is free to express herself in any way she chooses.