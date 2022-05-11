Why Is Britney Spears Posting Nude Photos? A Body Language Expert Weighs In (EXCLUSIVE)By Chris Barilla
May. 11 2022, Published 2:41 p.m. ET
Following the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship in November 2021 — the singer has been baring all (both literally and figuratively). The 40-year-old has been regularly sharing life updates with her 41 million Instagram followers, including revealing that she is currently pregnant with her third child.
No longer censored by the conservatorship, Britney is free to express herself in any way she chooses.
In May 2022, the pop princess made headlines after sharing a series of semi-nude photos of herself on Instagram. Though she covers her private parts with her hands and a heart emoji in the photos, Britney was not shy about showing off old snaps of her pre-pregnancy body. Though some social media users are celebrating Britney's pics, other fans are concerned and questioning her behavior.
Distractify spoke exclusively with Dr. Lillian Glass, an internationally renowned body language expert, who weighed in on what Britney's nude photos may symbolize.
Britney Spears' nudes can be easily explained, per this body language expert.
Though you may have been shocked by Britney's semi-nude images, Dr. Glass explained the singer's posts are "not a cry for help, but just the opposite."
"It's a cry to the world to let them know she is completely free to do as she pleases, which also includes posing nude if she wants," the body language expert told us.
Dr. Glass explained to Distractify that the star "is letting it all out publicly as now there is no one to tell her what to do and what not to do anymore, now that she is free of her conservatorship. It's like teenagers who once had a lot of restrictions, and then they turn 18 and don't know what to do with all of their newfound freedom."
Though Britney claims that the semi-nude photos were taken before she was pregnant, Dr. Glass noted that the star's body language and commentary mean that "she is also very proud of her pregnancy as it is a big thing for her, especially since her conservators didn't want her to get pregnant and denied the removal of her IUD for so many years." She added, "So, part of her being naked is showing off her belly that contains another life that she was denied from having."
What does Britney's body language in the photos tell us about her mental state?
According to Dr. Glass, Britney's "body language in the photos shows no shame and that she is, in fact, proud of her body."
Additionally, Dr. Glass told us that because Britney decided to cover her private parts with a heart emoji and place her hands over her breasts, the "photos show that she still has some discernment and some degree of modesty as to what she will and won't show publicly."
Britney's poses in the Instagram pics also provide a wealth of insight into her headspace as well.
"In the photos, her head is up and her shoulders are back and squared, which indicates that she is proud of herself and confident," the expert revealed. "There is no doubt that we can expect to see more nude photos of Britney as she progresses through the various stages of pregnancy."
After freeing herself from the restrictions that were placed upon her for over a decade years, Britney is ready to express herself in whatever way she deems fit.