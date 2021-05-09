Elon Musk Revealed Asperger’s Diagnosis on ‘Saturday Night Live,' Making History

On May 8, 2021, Elon Musk made his much-hyped Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting debu t . And the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO kicked off the episode on a personal note, revealing in his opening monologue that he has Asperger’s syndrome.

“I’m actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL … or at least the first to admit it,” he said during the monologue. According to The Wall Street Journal , Saturday’s episode marked the first time Elon has talked about his experience with the syndrome publicly.

Elon said he says strange things because “that’s just how [his] brain works.”

Source: Will Heath/NBC

“It’s an honor to be hosting Saturday Night Live,” Elon said as he came out on the SNL stage on Saturday. “I mean that. Sometimes, after I say something, I have to say, ‘I mean that,’ so people really know that I mean it. That’s because I don’t always have intonational variation in how I speak, which I’m told makes for great comedy.”

The tech mogul brought more jokes, too: “I won’t make a lot of eye contact with the cast tonight, but don’t worry: I’m pretty good at running ‘human’ in emulation mode,” he said. Then Elon shared his vision for the future. “I believe in a renewable energy future, he said. “I believe that humanity must become a multi-planetary, spacefaring civilization. Those seem like exciting goals, don’t they?”

“Now, I think if I just posted that on Twitter, I’d be fine,” he added. “But I also write things like, ’69 days after 4/20 again haha.’ I don’t know, I thought it was funny. That’s why I wrote ‘haha’ at the end. Look, I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works.”

Source: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

The South African-raised businessman also had a message to anyone he has offended: “I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”