'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Predictions to Get You Ready for More of Devi's Antics

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever.

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever leaves off with one whopper of a cliffhanger. Devi finally chooses Paxton, though Ben is left wondering if maybe he still has feelings for Devi after all. Devi's mom, Nalini, is grappling with the idea of dating again. And Devi's cousin Kamala runs out on her fiancé and his family as she seemingly realizes she's more of a feminist than she thought.