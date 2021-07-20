'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Predictions to Get You Ready for More of Devi's Antics

'Never Have I Ever' Season 3 Predictions to Get You Ready for More of Devi's AnticsBy Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 20 2021, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Never Have I Ever.
Season 2 of Never Have I Ever leaves off with one whopper of a cliffhanger. Devi finally chooses Paxton, though Ben is left wondering if maybe he still has feelings for Devi after all. Devi's mom, Nalini, is grappling with the idea of dating again. And Devi's cousin Kamala runs out on her fiancé and his family as she seemingly realizes she's more of a feminist than she thought.
Although Season 3 hasn't been confirmed yet, it's hard not to wonder what Season 3 of Never Have I Ever would bring. Will Devi decide she really wants to choose Ben? Will she date them both, but with an agreement in place this time? Could Devi's mom go on a date that leads to more?
Read on for some Never Have I Ever Season 3 predictions.
Kamala will call off her engagement.
According to one fan theory on Reddit, Kamala could see some big changes in Season 3. The viewer wrote that they think Kamala will decide to take things slower with her fiancé, Prashant. In Season 2, they hit a couple of rough patches as he gives Kamala advice to toe the line with her sexist and egotistical lab boss. It could be foreshadowing their downfall.
Ben will break up with Aneesa.
In the Season 2 finale, Ben and Aneesa are together. But he finds out that everything Devi did to sabotage Aneesa was because she still had feelings for Ben. This, in turn, could change Ben's feelings for Devi. Yes, it's all very complicated, but it makes sense, given the confused look on his face in his final scene of the season.
Dr. Jackson's son will be introduced.
In Season 2, Devi's mom Nalini gets closer to her business rival, Dr. Chris Jacksoin. He explains that he has his own troubles with his teenage son and they bond over their children. In one fan's theory on Reddit, Dr. Jackson's son will be introduced in Season 3. Perhaps as yet another love interest for Devi?
There will be more focus on Eleanor, Devi, and Fab's friendship.
There's so much going on in Season 2 that there's little time for Devi, Eleanor, and Fab's friendship to flourish. There isn't much drama between the three of them, except for Eleanor's brief toxic relationship with a boy. Season 3 could (and really should) focus more on their friendship as they all get a little older.
Devi and Paxton will break up.
Another theory making the rounds among the fandom is that Devi and Paxton will break up. According to the theory, Devi and Paxton end things because of family pressure on Devi's side. The fan didn't explain what kind of pressure, but whether it's Devi's mom's disapproval or a dislike of Devi dating at all, this one is totally possible too.
Another character will get a narrator on 'Never Have I Ever.'
There have already been three narrators for three different characters on Never Have I Ever. If Aneesa is still a big part of Season 3, then she could get her own episode in which viewers learn about her life at home with her family. The same thing happened with both Paxton and Ben, so it's totally possible.
Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix.