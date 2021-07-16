Tyler Alvarez Plays Eleanor's Love Interest, Malcolm Stone, in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2

The hit Netflix coming-of-age series, Never Have I Ever, finally returned for a second season on July 15, and fans are excited to see what Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends are up to again.

When Season 1 left off, Devi was facing a move to India while continuing to grieve the death of her father — all while also navigating a love triangle with Paxton (Darren Barnett) and and Ben (Jaren Lewison).