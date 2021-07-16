Tyler Alvarez Plays Eleanor's Love Interest, Malcolm Stone, in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2

Tyler Alvarez Plays Eleanor's Love Interest, Malcolm Stone, in 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2By Shannon Raphael
Jul. 16 2021, Published 12:51 p.m. ET
The hit Netflix coming-of-age series, Never Have I Ever, finally returned for a second season on July 15, and fans are excited to see what Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and her friends are up to again.
When Season 1 left off, Devi was facing a move to India while continuing to grieve the death of her father — all while also navigating a love triangle with Paxton (Darren Barnett) and and Ben (Jaren Lewison).
The second season is forcing Devi to make some tough decisions about her life, and it also introduces a few new characters to the Sherman Oaks High School student body.
One of these Season 2 additions is Malcolm Stone (played by Tyler Alvarez), a Disney Channel actor who develops feelings for Devi's close friend, Eleanor (Ramona Young).
The egotistical heartthrob is already polarizing fans, and many want to know what else Tyler Alvarez has appeared in before.
Tyler Alvarez plays Malcolm in Season 2 of 'Never Have I Ever.'
Though his on-screen character is a Disney Channel alum, Tyler Alvarez had his breakout acting role on the Nickelodeon series, Every Witch Way. The show was formatted like a telenovela, and Tyler played Diego Rueda on all four seasons (and in the television movie, Every Witch Way: Spellbound).
The show concluded in 2015, and he reprised his character in an episode of Talia in the Kitchen.
The 23-year-old New York City native then began working on content for Netflix.
He appeared in five episodes of Orange Is the New Black from 2015 until 2017. His character, Benny Mendoza, was the son of inmate Gloria Mendoza (Selenis Leyva).
Tyler next starred in a 2017 TV movie, High School Love, before he took on the role of Peter Maldonado in both seasons of the Netflix original, American Vandal.
His other TV credits before Never Have I Ever include Fresh Off the Boat, The Fosters, and Veronica Mars. Tyler did have a part in the 2020 movie, John Henry, which also featured Terry Crews and Ludacris.
Who is Malcolm in 'Never Have I Ever'?
SPOILERS regarding Malcolm's character arc and his relationship status are ahead.
The actor plays an actor in a recurring role on the second season of Mindy Kaling's Netflix comedy. Fresh off a role in a Disney Channel show, Malcolm returns to his hometown of Sherman Oaks to be a regular high school student.
He soon connects with Eleanor, who actually had a crush on Malcolm when the two were students at the elementary school in Sherman Oaks.
The two do eventually kiss, and Eleanor's relationship with Oliver Martinez (Martin Martinez) is seemingly over for good. However, because of his acting career, Malcolm has an ego that is far too big for his own good (and for Eleanor's own good).
By the end of the season, Eleanor and Malcolm are broken up.
The first two seasons of Never Have I Ever are available to stream on Netflix now.