Jaren Lewison Teases 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2: The Love Triangle "Takes No Prisoners" (EXCLUSIVE)

Our main character manages to snag the attention of two of her classmates: hot and popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida ( Darren Barnet ) and her former nemesis Ben Gross ( Jaren Lewison ).

Season 1 of the Netflix Original Never Have I Ever was viewed more than 50 million times internationally, sharing the story of first-generation Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she tries to have a "normal" American high school experience.

Season 2 is heating up to be full of drama and more romance, and ahead of the new season, Jaren talked exclusively with Distractify to share some subtle spoilers for the new season.

Who does Devi choose in 'Never Have I Ever'?

At the end of Season 1, despite Devi's chasing Paxton's affection for much of the season, Ben and Devi share an intimate kiss in the front seat of his car, forcing our hot-headed main character to pick between the two men. The trailer already suggests that Devi will try to weigh the pros and cons of each of her potential suitors, and at one point decides to date them both — but there's no way that will work out ... can it?

"The love triangle does not take any breaks — it takes no prisoners," Jaren says. "We dive into Team Paxton, we dive into Team Ben, and there will be arguments for both that continue to pile on. We'll have to see how Devi navigates through that — and it does get a little messy." But let's be honest, it's not a love triangle if it's not messy.

We don't know just yet who Devi will pick — though it sounds like it'll take a lot more than her pros and cons list to decide on her suitor. "I think there's a still [from a scene with] Ben and Paxton leaning over that pros and cons board," Jaren laughs, referring to the still pictured above. "It's an interesting play by Devi for sure."