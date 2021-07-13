Jaren Lewison Teases 'Never Have I Ever' Season 2: The Love Triangle "Takes No Prisoners" (EXCLUSIVE)By Sara Belcher
Jul. 13 2021, Published 6:18 p.m. ET
Season 1 of the Netflix Original Never Have I Ever was viewed more than 50 million times internationally, sharing the story of first-generation Indian American teenager Devi Vishwakumar as she tries to have a "normal" American high school experience.
Our main character manages to snag the attention of two of her classmates: hot and popular Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and her former nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).
Season 2 is heating up to be full of drama and more romance, and ahead of the new season, Jaren talked exclusively with Distractify to share some subtle spoilers for the new season.
Who does Devi choose in 'Never Have I Ever'?
At the end of Season 1, despite Devi's chasing Paxton's affection for much of the season, Ben and Devi share an intimate kiss in the front seat of his car, forcing our hot-headed main character to pick between the two men.
The trailer already suggests that Devi will try to weigh the pros and cons of each of her potential suitors, and at one point decides to date them both — but there's no way that will work out ... can it?
"The love triangle does not take any breaks — it takes no prisoners," Jaren says. "We dive into Team Paxton, we dive into Team Ben, and there will be arguments for both that continue to pile on. We'll have to see how Devi navigates through that — and it does get a little messy."
But let's be honest, it's not a love triangle if it's not messy.
We don't know just yet who Devi will pick — though it sounds like it'll take a lot more than her pros and cons list to decide on her suitor.
"I think there's a still [from a scene with] Ben and Paxton leaning over that pros and cons board," Jaren laughs, referring to the still pictured above. "It's an interesting play by Devi for sure."
Jaren says the season finale "will make your jaw drop."
We already know that Season 2 will involve a lot of drama, with Devi trying to date both Ben and Paxton while her mom pursues a love interest of her own.
Season 1 saw an episode narrated by Jaren, told from Ben's point of view, and Season 2 will do something similar with another key character.
"There is a special narrated episode but it will not be in Ben's world," Jaren teased. "This time we'll get to understand a bit more about a different character's world, which will be equally as exciting."
Could we get to see an episode from Paxton's point of view this time?
While Season 2 already sounds binge-able, Jaren says that his favorite episode is the season finale.
"I think that episode is the best that we've made," Jaren says. "I think that it is visually stunning, I think that it is incredibly deep in terms of the emotions that each character goes through. There's something for every character, and without giving too much away, it will make your jaw drop."
Season 2 of Never Have I Ever drops on Netflix on July 15.