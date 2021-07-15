Here's What You Missed on Season 1 of 'Never Have I Ever' — Catch up Before Season 2

The Netflix show Never Have I Ever has been praised for its coming-of-age storytelling and comedic elements. The show, which is loosely based on creator Mindy Kaling 's own childhood experiences, follows teenager Devi Vishwakumar. After the loss of her father, Devi loses the use of her legs for three months and returns to high school determined to change her social status.

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever is out now on Netflix, but for those who want a refresher before they dive in, here's a recap of what you missed in Season 1 of Never Have I Ever.

Season 1 of 'Never Have I Ever' sees Devi attempt to resurrect her social status and explore new romances.

The pilot episode of Never Have I Ever sees Devi's return to school after she no longer uses a wheelchair. She insists to friends Eleanor and Fabiola that they must get boyfriends to become popular. During a breakdown, she impulsively asks popular boy Paxton if he wants to have sex but later realizes she is not ready. However, she lies and tells her friends she had sex with Paxton.

Meanwhile, Fabiola realizes she is not attracted to men and tries to gather the courage to come out to her family, only to realize she isn't ready. Devi and Paxton agree to be friends, and Devi introduces audiences to her "nemesis," Ben. Devi and Ben attend a Model UN conference together and seemingly deepen their academic rivalry, but Devi's mother invites Ben for dinner, and she is pleasantly surprised by him.

Eleanor's famous mother comes to town to see her play, only to leave halfway through to return to New York City. Eleanor is distraught, and she and Fabiola realize Devi hasn't been their best friend. They also discover she has been lying about Paxton. Their friendship severs just as Devi becomes closer with Paxton, who saves her from an embarrassing party moment and kisses her.

Devi's mother, Nalini, is startled when Paxton comes to the door to return her ruined dress from the night before and decides that the family will be moving to India. Devi gets in a fight with her mother and refuses to move, taking refuge at Ben's house. When Nalini tries to persuade Devi to help spread her father's ashes, Ben enlists Eleanor and Fabiola to get Devi to reconcile with her family. Season 1 ends with both Ben and Paxton expressing romantic interest in Devi.

