The One Thing That Would Make 'Never Have I Ever' Better Is a Mindy Kaling Cameo

Unfortunately, Mindy doesn't appear at all in the 10-episode first season of Never Have I Ever. Can't you just picture her as a Gossip Girl-esque narrator? It would have been amazing. That doesn't mean she won't ever consider it, though, because in an interview with TVLine, Mindy admitted that it was one of her regrets after creating the show’s inaugural season.

"I was pretty jealous at the end of shooting the 10 episodes," she told the outlet. "I was like, why did I not write myself part of this show? I’m freaking Indian. If I ever had a show, this one makes the most sense for me to be in it!"

Hopefully that means she will consider making a cameo in the future if there is a Never Have I Ever Season 2.