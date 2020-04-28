Thanks to 'Never Have I Ever', We Have Found Ourselves a New Crush

Move over, Noah Centineo, because the internet has a new boyfriend in Darren Barnet, who plays half-Japanese Paxton Hall-Yoshida in Netflix’s new series, Never Have I Ever. Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows Devi Vishwakumar, a 15-year-old Indian-American from Sherman Oaks whose dad dies in the middle of her harp recital.

But the major tragedy pushes Devi to make some changes in her life. When she returns to school, she has a plan to take her and her friends’ lives in a new direction, one in which they are cool and popular. In her quest, she embarks on a mission to find a boyfriend. But not just any boyfriend.

Devi’s heart is set on none other than popular junior Paxton who also happens to be the hottest guy in school. With plenty of shirtless scenes and abs that will certainly keep his fan base growing, many people want to know more about this talented actor. We do a deep dive to find out everything you need to know about Darren Barnet.

Source: NETFLIX