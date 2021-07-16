The Actress Who Plays Aneesa in 'Never Have I Ever' Is a Fan Favorite Already

Season 2 of Never Have I Ever dives even deeper into Devi's personal life as she creates drama for herself, which she then has to clean up while making a fool of herself at every turn. Part of Devi's drama involves new girl, Aneesa, whom her fellow classmates consider to be the newer, better version of Devi.

And although the actress who plays Aneesa in Never Have I Ever, Megan Suri, might not feel the same way, she does have a special attachment to the series.