Season 2 of 'Never Have I Ever' Finally Reveals Where Devi Will Spend Her Senior Year (SPOILERS)

Devi and Paxton, played by Darren Barnet, have been on an emotional rollercoaster since day one, but after the Season 2 finale, it appears they may finally get their happily ever after, right? According to Darren, not so much.

In an interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Darren opened up about the season finale and what to expect from Paxton and Devi’s relationship when and if Never Have I Ever is renewed for Season 3.