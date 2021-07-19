You've Probably Seen the Season 2 Guidance Counselor From 'Never Have I Ever' Before

You've Probably Seen the Season 2 Guidance Counselor From 'Never Have I Ever' BeforeBy Chrissy Bobic
Jul. 19 2021, Published 3:23 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever.
There are a lot of notable moments in Season 2 of Never Have I Ever. Among them are Devi's terrible choices, Paxton's impromptu woodworking session, and the introduction of Ms. Warner, the college guidance counselor. She isn't a recurring character in Season 1. But in the Season 2 episode of Never Have I Ever titled, "...Opened a Textbook," Ms. Warner, played by Alexandra Billings, is brought in.
Her first goal is to tell Paxton his chances of getting a swimming scholarship to an Ivy League school are nonexistent.
But besides delivering some bad news to our resident former swim star, who is the college counselor on Never Have I Ever? Because of viewers' fast adoration for her, she'll probably be back if there's a Season 3. And the actress who plays her has a laundry list of other high-profile roles over the years.
Chances are, you've seen the actress in something.
Who is the guidance counselor on 'Never Have I Ever'?
Ms. Warner is a no-nonsense college guidance counselor on Never Have I Ever and, so far, not much is known about her personal life. It's made clear on the show, however, that she also coaches the cross country team. She's also in charge of the 24-hour relay race that Devi is forced to participate in to bring up her P.E. grade.
Who plays the college counselor on 'Never Have I Ever'?
The actress who plays Ms. Warner is Alexandra Billings. Before Never Have I Ever, she had a recurring role on The Conners. Plus, she was the second openly transgender woman to play a transgender character when she was in the 2005 TV movie Romy and Michele: In the Beginning.
Alexandra was also in the Amazon Prime series Transparent.
Outside of acting, Alexandra helped put together and narrate the audiobook Owning It, about those in the LGBTQ community owning their identities through stories.
She has also been married to her wife since 1995, and their adventures in traveling and spending time with friends and family are shared all over Alexandra's Instagram, much to her fans' delight.
Alexandra Billings is also known for her work on Broadway.
While acting in TV seems to be the thing that takes up most of Alexandra's time in show business lately, she is also known for her work on Broadway. In 2020, she joined Wicked as Madame Morrible and it marked an important milestone in her career.
Until that point, her roles had become mostly in front of the camera, though she had grown up immersed in musical theater.
Alexandra told The Queer Review that she was "brought up in musical theater" from the age of 7. She has also taught acting at the Steppenwolf School in Chicago and in theaters.
These days, Alexandra seems to be more dedicated to her work on TV and in supporting transgender rights on social media and in real life. And fans of Never Have I Ever are kind of in love with her.