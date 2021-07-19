You've Probably Seen the Season 2 Guidance Counselor From 'Never Have I Ever' Before

There are a lot of notable moments in Season 2 of Never Have I Ever . Among them are Devi's terrible choices, Paxton's impromptu woodworking session, and the introduction of Ms. Warner, the college guidance counselor. She isn't a recurring character in Season 1. But in the Season 2 episode of Never Have I Ever titled, "...Opened a Textbook," Ms. Warner, played by Alexandra Billings , is brought in.

Spoiler alert: Spoilers ahead for Season 2 of Never Have I Ever .

Her first goal is to tell Paxton his chances of getting a swimming scholarship to an Ivy League school are nonexistent.

But besides delivering some bad news to our resident former swim star, who is the college counselor on Never Have I Ever? Because of viewers' fast adoration for her, she'll probably be back if there's a Season 3. And the actress who plays her has a laundry list of other high-profile roles over the years.

Chances are, you've seen the actress in something.