Devi Might Not End Up With Paxton or Ben on 'Never Have I Ever'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Seasons 1 and 2 of Never Have I Ever.

One of the driving forces behind Netflix's Never Have I Ever is Devi's romantic interest in two different guys. And in Season 2, her relationships with both Paxton and Ben come to a head when both guys find out about her dual romance.

She spends the rest of the season trying to figure out which guy she truly wants to be with. And when things with Ben get progressively worse (and he moves on), she ends up with Paxton.