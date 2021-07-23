Here's What Season 1 of the 'Sexy Beasts' Cast Looks Like in Real Life

Netflix's new dating series Sexy Beasts — which is based on a U.K. series of the same name — premiered on July 21 and has already become an instant hit among viewers in the U.S. The show takes a rather bizarre and unique approach when it comes to looking for love, examining whether contestants will fall for each other based on chemistry and personality alone.

Sexy Beasts dresses its entire cast in elaborate makeup and prosthetics before sending them off on their dates. In each episode, the main contestant goes on three different dates.

Eventually, contestants make their final selection, choosing the person they felt a real connection with. And only then can they see what they really look like. It's pretty much The Masked Singer and Love Is Blind combined into one!