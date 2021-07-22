Did Emma Stay with Her Final Selection From 'Sexy Beasts'?

Emma Papatzanaki , a Greek-American model, is the subject of the first episode, "Emma the Demon."

After the breakout success of Love Is Blind , Netflix is back with a new dating series that is also removing looks from the equation. During each episode of Sexy Beasts , one eligible singleton will go on dates with three potential suitors. In order to ensure that there are no superficial influences, all of the contestants will be wearing elaborate, Hollywood-level makeup looks.

Read on to find out who she chooses, and to learn if there's any update on their relationship status.

Though she wasn't wooed by the men during the speed dating round, Emma ultimately does pick one of the three men to "unmask."

As the title suggests, Emma is wearing devilish makeup and horns as she meets with "The Mandrill" Bennett, "The Mouse" Adam, and "Stone Man" Archie.

Are Emma and Bennett still together from 'Sexy Beasts'?

Following the speed dating portion of the episode, the 22-year-old got rid of The Mouse aka Adam. Though Adam was impressed by Emma's looks once he saw a photo of her, she did not regret her decision. Once she went on second dates with the Stone Man and The Mandrill, Emma's connection with the latter man was cemented. She chose to unmask The Mandrill, which is when she really got to see Bennett Reeber for the first time.

"We had crazy chemistry," Emma explained about her choice. "I didn't think that I would feel that way about somebody here." The former professional volleyball player referred to their first meeting without the costumes as a "fairytale ending." Before the episode concluded, Emma and Bennett shared another kiss — and it seemed like a true connection had been formed in front of the cameras.

The two have not shared whether they are still an item or not after filming the Netflix series. However, there are a few clues on social media to suggest that they are not romantically involved. Emma and Bennett do not follow one another on Instagram, though the model does follow her runner-up, Archie Roach. The Sexy Beasts lead tagged Archie in a post about the show on July 21. She notably did not tag Bennett, though he was included in one of Emma's photos.

