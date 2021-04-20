Former ‘Are You the One?’ Cast Member Gianna Hammer Says She Was Drugged and Assaulted on Set

Gianna says that after the incident, she was persuaded by MTV producers to allow her alleged attacker to stay on set as a contestant and subsequently signed an NDA that helped the network cover up her assault.

In a report published by The Daily Beast on April 18, Gianna Hammer revealed that she had been drugged by production and sexually assaulted by a former castmate on the set of Are You the One? in 2016.

Since Gianna’s allegations have surfaced, Are You the One? showrunners have paused production of Season 9, removed Season 5 from all streaming services, and hired a third party to investigate the incident. So what exactly did go down during Season 5?

Who assaulted Gianna Hammer on ‘Are You the One?’?

Gianna did not disclose the identity of her attacker in her interview with The Daily Beast, but she did give a vivid description of her account. According to Gianna, she was given a double dose of her antidepressant and antianxiety medication, Zoloft, which later led to her being assaulted by an unnamed castmate.

Gianna said although she was normally given her prescription at night, on the day of her attack, a medic convinced her to take her medicine in the morning. She explained, “Their logic was that I wasn’t on too much of it. So, if I took it early in the morning, it wouldn’t really affect me later in the night.” After a drunken argument with a male cast member later that night, Gianna claims that she was escorted into a confessional where she was given another dose of her medication.

The former Are You The One? cast member shared, “That’s when the producers took me away into our confessional room. They had walked back into the confessional room with me, and that was when the three producers said that I needed to calm down and that they were going to give me one of my medications.” While Gianna, who was 21 at the time of her alleged assault, insisted that she couldn’t mix her medication with alcohol, the now 25-year-old reality star says that producers told her to do it anyway.

She continued, “This part of the night is something I remember more clearly than anything else. I know that my castmates said that I kept telling them, ‘I’m not supposed to do this when I’m drinking. I’m not supposed to do this when I’m drinking.’ They still said it was OK, they said it wasn’t a high enough dosage or something. So, I took it.” Former Are You The One? castmates Tyranny Todd and Hayden Weaver — who later welcomed a child with Gianna — corroborated her account.

It’s crazy to me how they are denying the incident ever happening with @giannahammer but multiple people , including myself ,saw this actually happen with with our own eyes .

So you tryna tell me my eyes didn’t see what I KNOW , I saw ? Lol yea go to hell Lmfaoo — Tyranny (@ItsAll_AboutTee) April 19, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

Tyranny told The Daily Beast, “We went over there to try to get him off of her because we were like, ‘This is weird.’ I remember just always being really, really mad because we knew that Gianna was taken advantage of.” She added, “I can remember it clear as day, he was on top of her and to turn around, like, ‘What the f--k? This is not cool.’”