You Guessed It! The Mole Was [SPOILER] All Along

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Mole.

Betrayal isn’t always a bad thing, and this is especially true for contestants on the Netflix reboot of The Mole, where backstabbing is the name of the game.

The Mole — revived more than a decade after the series was canceled —returned to the small screen on Friday, Oct. 7, and introduced viewers to the 10 cast members vying to take home the win. Heading into the penultimate episode, only four contestants remained.