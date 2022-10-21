You Guessed It! The Mole Was [SPOILER] All Along
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of The Mole.
Betrayal isn’t always a bad thing, and this is especially true for contestants on the Netflix reboot of The Mole, where backstabbing is the name of the game.
The Mole — revived more than a decade after the series was canceled —returned to the small screen on Friday, Oct. 7, and introduced viewers to the 10 cast members vying to take home the win. Heading into the penultimate episode, only four contestants remained.
Although Will Richardson, Joi Schweitzer, Avori Henderson, and Kesi Neblett managed to outlast their competitors until the end, only one came out on top. Moments before Episode 9 of The Mole came to a close, Avori was eliminated from the game. And then there were three.
Every contestant on Season 1 exhibited their fair share of Mole behavior and the final three are no exception. So, who won Season 1 of The Mole? Read on for spoilers!
Who is the mole? Here's everything we know about the Season 1 finale!
In the finale, the final three contestants were given one last mission.
Series host Alex Wagner offered Will, Joi, and Kesi “one final chance to fill the pot.” She added, “And one final opportunity to gather information on your fellow players before your final elimination quiz. The stakes have never been higher.”
With this, the final three suited up and set out to Southeastern Sydney, Australia. Their final destination was an abandoned fort on Bare Island, where their final mission would take place.
Will, Joi, and Kesi were challenged to work as a team to locate the canisters hidden across the territory. Sounds easy enough until you consider the automatic drones that were put in place to sabotage them.
Despite the obstacles against them, they were able to secure an additional $5,000, bringing the final prize pot total to $101,500. With their mission completed, the contestants still had one final question to answer: Who is the mole?
Read on to find out!
You guessed it! Kesi was the mole all along!
In Episode 10, every single contestant from Season 1 of The Mole was brought back to learn the truth. And after weeks of being undercover, Kesi was revealed to be the culprit.
Yes! You read that right. Kesi spent the last several episodes accusing her castmates of being the “s--thole Mole,” only to reveal herself as the saboteur in the end. Although both Joi and Will were suspicious of Kesi all along, only one of the two who guessed correctly. So, who won Season 1 of The Mole?
Who won ‘The Mole’? Here’s what we know.
Will was (literally) the last man standing on Season 1 of The Mole.
In the final quiz, Kesi accused Joi of being the Mole, which we now know was a ruse. Despite her gut feeling that Kesi was the Mole, Joi surprisingly chose Will, while Will chose Kesi. As a result, he took home the entire prize pot.
