The Cast for 'The Mole' on Netflix Is Here To Lie, Cheat, and Win Lots of Money

The cast is made up of 12 players and one of them is the designated secret saboteur. They are tasked with ruining the group's shot at earning more money for the progressive pot. And each episode, at least in the original series, features an elimination wherein a player who scores the lowest on a quiz about the actual mole is sent packing. One player is left standing at the end of the season.

Let's meet the cast of The Mole on Netflix.