Where Is TBS's 'Rat in the Kitchen' Filmed? And No, It's Not Shot in Paris

"The play-along factor is something I hadn’t seen before in a cooking competition, where it is really a whodunit. From the moment the episode starts, not only are the contestants trying to figure out who the 'rat' is, but the viewers at home are trying to figure out who the rat is as well. I’ve never seen those blended in that way before," he said.

Basically, Rat in the Kitchen is supposed to appeal to a broader audience, not just people who have an undying love of cooking.

Rat in the Kitchen airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on TBS.