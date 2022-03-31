TBS's 'Rat in the Kitchen' Is a Cooking Show With a Twist — Meet the Host and Judge

If you like collecting cooking shows like Pokémon cards, there's a new one coming our way. Titled Rat in the Kitchen, it features both pros and home cooks as they battle it out to determine who is the best. But, there's a "rat" — or someone among them who is going out of their way to sabotage the others.

So on the one hand, the show is about making the best food. But on the other, it's about determining who is trying to bring everyone else down.