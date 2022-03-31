TBS's 'Rat in the Kitchen' Is a Cooking Show With a Twist — Meet the Host and Judge

TBS's 'Rat in the Kitchen' Is a Cooking Show With a Twist — Meet the Host and JudgeBy Kori Williams
Mar. 31 2022, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
If you like collecting cooking shows like Pokémon cards, there's a new one coming our way. Titled Rat in the Kitchen, it features both pros and home cooks as they battle it out to determine who is the best. But, there's a "rat" — or someone among them who is going out of their way to sabotage the others.
So on the one hand, the show is about making the best food. But on the other, it's about determining who is trying to bring everyone else down.
Because it's such a unique show, it's going to have some capable judges to tie everything together. So who are the judges for Rat in the Kitchen? This series has a different structure than you might expect, and the traditional panel isn't seen. Here's what you get instead.
Who are the judges on 'Rat in the Kitchen'?
On Rat in the Kitchen, the judge is Chef Ludo Lefebvre.
In addition to being a chef, he's also a restauranteur who began working in Michelin kitchens when he was only 14 years old, according to the bio on his website. He spent decades learning from the best French chefs.
In California, Chef Ludo has three restaurants but one of them is not like the other. L’Original Petit Trois and Petit Trois le Valley specialize in French food while Ludo Bird is all about the comfort of fried chicken.
In Denver, Chez Maggy is Chef Ludo's first and, so far, his only venture outside of California. Ludo's website says it's "bringing updated French classic dishes and French butter" to this area.
Who is the host of 'Rat in the Kitchen'?
The host of Rat in the Kitchen is Natasha Leggero.
Natasha is a comedian and actress who has tons of previous hosting experience. In the early 2000s, she hosted the MTV show The '70s House and she was also a regular on Chelsea Handler's former late-night talk show.
On top of that, Natasha has a ton of acting experience and has appeared on hit TV shows like Reno 911!, Modern Family, American Dad, and more.
Who is the rat in 'Rat in the Kitchen'?
To keep things interesting, viewers don't see the same contestants throughout the season. In each episode, there are six new chefs and one of them is the rat. Viewers are always on their toes trying to figure out who is working against the others.
Working as the rat isn't just about wanting to be the bad guy. Each challenge has a cash prize to be won. The rat is doing what they can to make sure they take that money home. But it looks like the other chefs have the opportunity to say who they think the rat is, though it's unclear if they get something for uncovering that person. Certainly it will help them avoid their dishes being tampered with.
You can watch the season premiere of Rat in the Kitchen on TBS at 9 p.m. on March 31, 2022.