Joe’s Leaving ‘Impractical Jokers’ to Focus on Family After Split From Wife

Joe’s Leaving ‘Impractical Jokers’ to Focus on Family After Split From WifeBy Mustafa Gatollari
Jan. 2 2022, Published 11:09 a.m. ET
There are few things more wonderful than having a solid group of friends you can rely on for pretty much everything. They're the folks you always want to be around. They get you. They understand your humor. They're always trying to make a situation better. Now, how awesome would it be to have an incredible working relationship with those same folks, and live out your dreams, together? That's what Joe Gatto got with Impractical Jokers, so why is he leaving the show?
Why is Joe leaving 'Impractical Jokers?'
The story behind how James Murray, Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto started Impractical Jokers is nothing short of amazing. After creating their own improv comedy troupe, The Tenderloins, the four men came up with a brilliant premise for a show and filmed a sizzle reel on their phones. It ultimately ended up landing on TruTV and now the four of them are some of the most recognizable faces on the network.
As a group, they were able to carve out a specific niche for themselves and get paid to do what they love most. But now, with nearly 10 seasons in the can, it appears that Joe is leaving the show, citing personal family reasons for his exit.
He wrote in an emotional Instagram post: "Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers."
"Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids."
He continued, "Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them."
He went on to thank his fans for their support and say that he's "excited to create new ways to entertain."
Bessy Gatto also shared the news on her Instagram account. "Hi everyone. With love and respect, we have decided to separate," she wrote. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together."
She continued, "We ask that you please respect our privacy as we navigate this new chapter together. And of course we will still continue to help animals and rescue dogs, which is something we are both passionate about!"
Brian Quinn also posted the news of Joe's exit with the rest of the 'Impractical Jokers' cast on his Instagram.
"Hi everyone, so here we are," Brian wrote. "After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship with the Impractical Jokers fans going, and keep working with the members of the team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we'll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January."
Joe's exit follows news of the group initiating a deal with WarnerMedia in February of 2021 where they will help produce both scripted and unscripted shows for the media powerhouse.