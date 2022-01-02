Joe’s Leaving ‘Impractical Jokers’ to Focus on Family After Split From Wife

As a group, they were able to carve out a specific niche for themselves and get paid to do what they love most. But now, with nearly 10 seasons in the can, it appears that Joe is leaving the show, citing personal family reasons for his exit.

He wrote in an emotional Instagram post: "Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers."