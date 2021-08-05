This 'Impractical Jokers' Star Changed His Name to Prince Herb After Losing a Challenge

In a recent episode of Impractical Jokers , the foursome tried to con others as "past life therapists," psychics able to decipher what a person was in their past life. In essence, they all had to convince the blissfully uninitiated person sitting in front of them that he or she once was "a professor," "archeologist," or the like. But how did Prince Herb become Prince Herb?

Those following the show will be familiar with Prince Herb's at-best mediocre track record in acing challenges. He was dealt another crushing defeat in a recent episode of Impractical Jokers.

As a punishment, he had to change his name on every social media platform. What's more, he now performs his stand-up comedy sets as Prince Herb. To add insult to the injury, his co-stars also coerced him into piercing his ear. On the flip side, he also has a new beverage, Prince Herb Brew .

As Prince Herb revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show, he will keep the name until the end of the season.

"I lost on the show, and I got punished, and this is my new identity now," Prince Herb said. "It's a whole thing. They made me pierce my ears and wear diamond studs. They are changing my name in the credits, the intros, all my press, print, everything in my life. When I do standup comedy, I get called to the stage as Prince Herb now. And I have to do this until the end of this season. It's terrible."