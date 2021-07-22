The 'Impractical Jokers' Live Shows Are Fun for Most — Even if You Don’t Watch the Show

Fans of Impractical Jokers know all about the humor the guys present, which includes pranks on each other and the occasional dirty joke. But before the show came along, Sal Vulcano , Joe Gatto , James "Murr" Murray, and Brian "Q" Quinn were known as The Tenderloins, a comedy group that often performed together.

Impractical Jokers on TruTV helped skyrocket their improv troupe to stardom. And they still get to go on tour and perform live on-stage for their fans, though now it's under the same name as their TV show.

Some viewers are wondering what happens at a live Impractical Jokers show. The TV series has a specific formula involving filmed sketches, and a live version of that seems almost impossible.