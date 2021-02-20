Did the 'Impractical Jokers' Stay in Staten Island After Becoming Famous?

After signing a first-look deal with WarnerMedia, it’s clear that the Tenderloins are far from the up-and-coming comedy troupe that they once were, making a reported $50,000 per episode . Now that they’ve amassed a massive amount of wealth, fans want to know if the Impractical Jokers stuck to their Staten Island, N.Y. roots or moved away. So, where do the Tenderloins live now?

Where do the ‘Impractical Jokers’ live now?

While unconfirmed, Taddlr reports that Sal Vulcano and Brian “Q” Quinn both call New York City home, while their co-stars, James "Murr" Murray and Joe Gatto, have ventured outside the confines of the big apple. Joe and his family live in Long Island, N.Y., while newly married Murr recently moved to Princeton, N.J. with his wife and bought his first home.

In an interview with Community News, Murr said, “Not a day goes by that I don’t thank God that I’m here. I look outside, and it’s fresh air and trees. Take the puppy on a hike, or go kayak in town. We go to Witherspoon Grill, and have a couple pineapple cosmos. On Sunday, we went to Hopewell Valley Vineyards, and that was great, too. It’s great. We love it.”

The home, which he and his wife viewed and put an offer on the next day, has been a worthy investment for the Joker. Sal told People of his co-star, "Whenever we call, he's like, on a hike. Or in his pool. He was in the pool in November! He seems like he's on constant vacation over there."

But Murr isn’t the only Impractical Joker who has moved on up and purchased a new home in the last few years. In 2019, Joe sold his home in Lynbrook, even posting the listing on Twitter. He wrote, “So many great memories made in this home. Sad to see it be up for sale, but I guess another family can make some AMAZING memories there. Just don't let your friends over to gift wrap it! Thanks Lynbrook, Long Island, NY - you are one heck of a town.”

So many great memories made in this home. Sad to see it be up for sale, but now another family can make some AMAZING memories there. Just don't let your friends over to gift wrap it. Thanks Lynbrook, Long Island, NY - you are one heck of a town. https://t.co/G11nLNwMDm — Joe Gatto (@Joe_Gatto) May 31, 2019 Source: Twitter

