Which Comedian Has Lost the Most Times on 'Impractical Jokers'? Fans Believe It's This Guy

Which Comedian Has Lost the Most Times on 'Impractical Jokers'? Fans Believe It's This GuyBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 22 2021, Published 12:45 p.m. ET
Part hidden camera show, part prank comedy extravaganza, Impractical Jokers captures four comedians' ingenious attempts to pull pranks on each other — and make the viewers at home laugh out loud in the process.
Charting the infamous mischiefs of Joe Gatto, Sal Vulcano, James "Murr" Murray, and Brian "Q" Quinn, Impractical Jokers doubles as a celebration of the wholesome friendship of four men. So, which comedian has lost the most times on Impractical Jokers?
So, who has lost the most times on 'Impractical Jokers'?
Each episode of Impractical Jokers features blasphemous dares the four funnymen have to perform in public spaces, with the help of blissfully unaware bystanders. Those who fail — say, crack up with laughter the most times — have to voluntarily subject themselves to various punishments.
Speed-dating while eating turkey legs, grabbing cigarettes from people's mouths, and giving a foot rub with mayonnaise are just some of the punishments shown in previous episodes. But who of the four jokers has lost the most times?
The creators of Impractical Jokers have yet to share in-depth information about which funnyman has the worst track record out of the four. The seeming lack of data hasn't stopped fans from conducting some extracurricular research, however.
Several Impractical Jokers lovers took it on themselves to compile handy sheets detailing which comedian lost which challenges. Take, for instance, Redditors u/finishermedal and u/Kknacks, both of whom shared their findings with the general public.
According to u/finishermedal, the comedian to receive the most punishments on Impractical Jokers so far is Sal. As their chart demonstrates, Sal has had to endure various forms of humiliation no less than 67 times. In sharp contrast, Joe has only lost 42 times.
A Redditor named u/Kknacks arrived at uncannily similar conclusions. Although their post is far less detailed than that of u/finishermedal, their findings are more or less analogous. As u/Kknacks prompts, Sal lost 61 times. His post also positions Joe as the luckiest one out of the group, as he only lost 39 times.
While u/finishermedal posted the chart 12 months ago, u/Kknacks shared his stats two years ago. The posts don't necessarily reflect the current predicament of the comedians, but they can be treated as indicators of larger-scale tendencies.
Not only does Sal appear to be the comedian to lose the most, but he is also the one who has received some of the worst punishments.
From watching his sister, Jenna, tie the knot with Murr to feeding grizzly bears, there's been no shortage of wild punishments Sal has had to endure during his time on Impractical Jokers. And let's not forget that he also assisted with delivering a baby cow, and he jumped out of a helicopter. Who knew comedy could be such a risky business, eh?
Most Impractical Jokers fans seem to agree that Sal hasn't had the best luck on the show. Some believe that Q has been similarly unfortunate, though he still hasn't overtaken Sal with the most punishments.
As the findings shared by u/Kknacks and u/finishermedal show, Murr has been the second unluckiest comedian appearing on Impractical Jokers after Sal. Will he unseat Sal in Season 10? Only time will tell.
Catch new episodes of Impractical Jokers every Thursday at 10 p.m. EST on TruTV.