Method Man Has Been With His Wife for Over Two Decades

Although he is known internationally as Method Man, the rapper's real name is Clifford Smith Jr.

Born on March 2, 1971, in Hempstead, N.Y., Method Man has owned his New York identity for the entirety of his career, making it a hallmark of who he and the Wu-Tang Clan are as a whole. He has been active as a rapper from 1992 until today, and has become one of the most famous faces to ever grace the genre.