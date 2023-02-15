Home > Entertainment Source: Getty Images Paul Rudd's Kids Are Taking the Internet by Storm — Meet Jack and Darby By Anna Garrison Feb. 15 2023, Updated 10:55 a.m. ET

Fans are likely most familiar with actor Paul Rudd from his role as Scott Lang, aka "Ant-Man," in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Scott is lovable and comedic, but what really makes him stand out is his dedication to parenting his daughter, Cassie. What fans might not know about Paul Rudd is that he's also a father in real life!

Paul and his wife, Julie Yaeger, share two kids named Jack and Darby. Here's everything you need to know about Paul Rudd's kids, including which sibling is most like their dad.

Source: Getty Images Paul Rudd and wife Julie Yaeger

Paul Rudd fans noticed the actor's two kids are very similar to him.

Paul Rudd has been married to producer and screenwriter Julie Yaeger since 2003. The duo's sweet meet-cute in a publicist's office shortly after Paul skyrocketed to fame in Clueless became kismet, and in 2006, their son Jack was born. In 2010, their daughter Darby was born.

At the February 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania premiere in Los Angeles, Paul told People magazine that his children didn't really care that their dad was best known for playing a superhero. "I think I'm Dad more than I'm Ant-Man or in the MCU. Yeah. They don't care, nor should they," he said.

Source: Getty Images Paul Rudd and son Jack Rudd

Paul Rudd's eldest child, Jack, has been dubbed a "mini Paul."

Paul admitted to Sunday Today with Willie Geist that when his son Jack was a toddler, Jack presumed that Paul worked at a movie theater after an outing with friends. "We were all going, and there was a movie poster that I was on that was in the lobby," the I Love You, Man star recalled. "So they all just thought that I worked at the movie theater, which I thought was very cute."

Then, Paul and his family were in attendance at the 2023 Super Bowl in support of the Kansas City Chiefs. Following the Chiefs' win, Paul and Jack spoke to Fox Sports. "I can’t believe it,” said an enthusiastic Paul. “It was such a great game. Wow, it all just feels so overwhelming. Incredible."

"I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing... I cannot believe he is a real person." 🤣



Paul Rudd and his son Jack were giddy after the @Chiefs Super Bowl win ⬇️ @PSchrags pic.twitter.com/D2xrDUBDLX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 13, 2023

Jack, however, turned heads for his near-identical voice to his father's. He said, "I just wanted to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing, for putting in all the work, so we can all just enjoy his greatness every week. I’m so lucky that I’m alive to watch this. I can’t believe he’s a real person, I don’t know how to explain it."

Paul Rudd's daughter Darby is a fan of 'Friends.'

Before Paul starred as Ant-Man, he played Mike Hannigan on Friends in the early 2000s. In 2021, Paul told People magazine that his preteen was enjoying watching Friends for the first time. However, he noted, her favorite character wasn't Mike! "I hadn't really revisited many of those episodes. But now that she's watching it, it's like, 'Oh, I remember this,' and I tell her some story about it," says the actor.