Who Is Paul Rudd Married To? His Wife Has Been in the Picture for Decades

Who Is Paul Rudd Married To? His Wife Has Been in the Picture for DecadesBy Stephanie Harper
Oct. 25 2021, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
While Paul Rudd might not overly share much about his wife, he's never left fans in the dark about his acting career. Soon enough, we'll be seeing him star in the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which is projected to be released in either 2022 or 2023. Paul is open to doing interviews about his past roles and upcoming roles, he’s been notoriously private about his personal life and marriage.
Many people might not know this but Paul is actually married and has been for a while! Here’s everything you should know about Paul’s wife, their marriage, and if they have any kids together.
Who is Paul Rudd married to?
The love story between Paul and his wife, Julie Yaeger Rudd, is incredible. They crossed paths for the first time in 1995 when he needed an urgent favor. A series of unfortunate events (including getting mugged at gunpoint and getting into a car crash) pushed Paul nearly to his breaking point as he was about to land his leading role in the movie Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone. According to Heavy, this is how their love story all began.
Julie was the young woman working at his publicist's office at the time, and she offered the favor of dropping his bags off at a good friend's apartment so that he could get to his Clueless audition in time. She totally saved the day for him, which is most likely why he invited her out on a lunch date. The rest has been history! They dated for a total of eight years before making it official with a wedding in 2003. They’ve been together for decades totally making it work.
How many kids does Paul Rudd have?
Paul and Julie have two kids together. Their son Jack Sullivan Rudd was born in 2006, and their daughter Darby Rudd was born in 2010. Paul and Jack have plenty of things in common, including the fact that they both love football, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Amomama. When their chosen team made it to the 2020 Super Bowl, Jack and Paul went to the game to support them together.
Paul has a great relationship with his kids, but according to Entertainment Tonight, being a father has also changed his perspective about things quite a bit. He revealed that being a dad has caused his sensitivity to heighten and that on occasion, his kids actually make fun of him! Even if his kids like poking fun at him sometimes, being a dad is still one of the most important things in Paul’s life.
Paul told Marie Claire, “I identify myself as a parent and a husband way more than somebody who rides around on the back of an ant.” In other words, he knows he’s heavily identified in the world for the Marvel character he plays, but he still relates to his real-world role as a family man above all else.
It seems Paul has a wonderful wife and amazing kids to support him through all of his successes.