Who Is Paul Rudd Married To? His Wife Has Been in the Picture for Decades

Paul and Julie have two kids together. Their son Jack Sullivan Rudd was born in 2006, and their daughter Darby Rudd was born in 2010. Paul and Jack have plenty of things in common, including the fact that they both love football, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs, according to Amomama . When their chosen team made it to the 2020 Super Bowl, Jack and Paul went to the game to support them together.

Paul has a great relationship with his kids, but according to Entertainment Tonight , being a father has also changed his perspective about things quite a bit. He revealed that being a dad has caused his sensitivity to heighten and that on occasion, his kids actually make fun of him! Even if his kids like poking fun at him sometimes, being a dad is still one of the most important things in Paul’s life.

Paul told Marie Claire, “I identify myself as a parent and a husband way more than somebody who rides around on the back of an ant.” In other words, he knows he’s heavily identified in the world for the Marvel character he plays, but he still relates to his real-world role as a family man above all else.

It seems Paul has a wonderful wife and amazing kids to support him through all of his successes.