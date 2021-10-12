From 'Clueless' to the Club ('The Baby-Sitters Club'), What Is Alicia Silverstone up to Today?

Alicia has a pretty strong presence on TikTok and has made several hilarious videos. A few of them have been nods to her Clueless past. She recently posted a delightful mashup of Clueless and Mean Girls for Mean Girls Day (Oct. 3). On Wednesdays, we watch Alicia Silverstone TikToks.

She also recently joined Bumble after getting divorced nearly three years ago. Evidently, it's a partnership with Bumble, but who knows, it could lead to a partnership with a person! Regarding online dating, she told People that "I've heard tons of beautiful stories from people. I think it's very much the norm now. And it makes sense. It's kind of like going to a bar, but it's more effective."

The next project on Alicia's plate is Benicio Del Toro's new thriller Reptile. Hello, Excess Baggage reunion! In it, Benicio plays a jaded detective who is attempting to uncover the truth behind a brutal murder. Alicia will portray his wife and stars alongside Michael Pitt and Ato Essandoh. To get your Alicia fix now, you can catch the new season of The Baby-Sitters Club.

The Baby-Sitter's Club Season 2 is currently streaming on Netflix.