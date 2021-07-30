Lady Gaga Is Serving up '90s Glam for Her Role In 'House of Gucci'

If you’re a fan of high fashion, then you know that Gucci continues to be one of the biggest brands with an undeniable legacy. So, it’s no surprise that filmmakers are ready to tell the story of the Gucci clan with the film, House of Gucci .

As the world prepares for the highly-anticipated release, the cast of the film has officially been revealed. The movie marks Academy Award winner Lady Gaga's first film since her role in A Star Is Born. And fans are excited to see what the beauty will bring to the table.

But who does Lady Gaga play in House of Gucci? Get comfortable as we give you the lowdown.