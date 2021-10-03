"On October Third, He Asked What Day It Was" — 'Mean Girls' Day Is so Fetch on TikTok

In pop culture, movie moments that seem insignificant can quickly become cultural touchstones. That's exactly what happened to the 2004 movie Mean Girls . During the movie, Cady Heron ( Lindsay Lohan ) has a crush on high school hottie Aaron Samuels ( Jonathan Bennett ), who asks her for the date in class. Cady responds, "It's October third," and thus, Mean Girls Day was born!

Fans of the flick are celebrating the occasion on TikTok by reenacting their favorite movie scenes and discussing fashion moments from the film. Here's the scoop on the celebration of Mean Girls Day on Tiktok!

'Mean Girls' Day originally started on Twitter, but has gradually moved to TikTok.

Like most trends, the origin of Mean Girls Day is a little murky. However, all sources seem to agree that the trend started on Twitter around 2017, when word of the Mean Girls musical hit the 'net. In fact, as part of their promotional material, the Mean Girls musical and creator Tina Fey (who also appeared in and wrote the Mean Girls film) gave away tickets to the musical. Tina also had a pop-up cheese fries stand to celebrate the musical's opening in 2018.

While Mean Girls Day in 2021 isn't nearly as exciting, you can get in on the fun by trying one of the Mean Girls-related TikTok trends right now. Some people have dedicated Oct. 3 to reenacting scenes from the movie, while others have been providing random trivia or suggesting Halloween costumes inspired by The Plastics.

In August 2021, Profusion Cosmetics even put out their own Mean Girls palette, which fans on TikTok have been eagerly testing out to look "so fetch." A Mean Girls palette by Storybook Cosmetics is also available for purchase, and the wrapping is designed to look like Regina George's infamous Burn Book. One of the Storybook Cosmetics shades is even titled "October third"!

Other fans have celebrated Mean Girls Day by dressing up in — what else — all pink for the occasion. Trendy TikToks include outfits or makeup inspired by Mean Girls, and some people have taken the costumes to the next level by imitating the cast members and nailing them. There was even a "Mean Girls Acting Challenge" at one point on the app to mimic the high-drama present in the film.

