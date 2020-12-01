The children of stars like Jamie Foxx, Gordon Ramsay , and Idris Elba have joined the app, quickly gaining popularity as fans recognize their parents.

Popular video-sharing app TikTok might have its own stars, but celebrities have still flocked to it recently, expanding their followings and attempting to connect with the younger generation on the app. But while some of your favorite celebs have garnered large followings on the app, they're undoubtedly not as popular as their children are.

Recently, @jaycubrudd on TikTok has claimed to be the son of Paul Rudd . Is he really, or is he just another celebrity look alike?

There's also a thriving community of celebrity doppelgangers on the app, and there are some eerily similar celebrity dupes out there.

Is @jaycubrudd on TikTok actually Paul Rudd's son?

TikTok user @jaycubrudd claims to be a son of Paul's, but is he really? The creator, whose account currently has more than 110,000 followers, gets multiple comments pointing out how eerily similar "Jaycub" looks to Paul. "Hold up this isn't Paul Rudd???" one user commented on one of his TikToks, while another said, "PAUL RUDD'S SON ARE YOU KIDDING?" Jaycub's similarities to Paul are so uncanny that it's become a running joke on his page, with much of his content joking about his "dad."

In response to some of the comments he's gotten, asking him point-blank if he's actually Paul's son, Jaycub made a TikTok addressing the question. "Wait is Paul Rudd really you're dad?!?" the text on the video reads, to which Jaycub nods his head before giving the camera a dramatic wink. While it's no secret that the creator looks similar to the middle-aged heartthrob, Jaycub is not actually Paul's son. In fact, his name isn't actually Jaycub Rudd.

If you follow the link to "Jaycub"'s Instagram, it directs you to a profile for a Jacob Woodall. Jacob is actually a comedian from Hawaii and is not related to Paul in any way (despite almost being able to post as his doppelganger). TikTok is home to countless celebrity lookalikes, so while Jacob may not actually be related to the famous actor, he's been successful in building his following off of the joke.

