Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen Are BFFs in New Lay's Commercial — Here Are Some of Their Best Films

Judd Apatow's The 40-Year-Old Virgin proved that Steve Carell — who plays Andy Stitzer, a video game and action figure-obsessed single, middle-aged virgin — has leading man power. Awkward Andy spends most of his time working in an electronics megastore, that is until his co-workers and buddies, two of which are played by Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen, help him flirt with women in hopes of getting him laid for the very first time. The raunchy film was co-written by Steve and Judd.