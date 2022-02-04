'Pam & Tommy' Turns Rand Gauthier Into a Tortured Antihero — Was He Really a Victim?

Given Rand's interest in religion — he believes in the Hindu and Buddhist concept of karma — he tells his coworker (who was also fired) that "The righteous, they get rewarded. The wicked, they get punished."

Rand convinces himself that plotting to steal the couple's garage safe is a form of karma, that he is the manifestation of karma that Tommy deserves. Rand also tells himself he deserves the $20,000 he earned (which he does), but that isn't the main motive for the scheme.