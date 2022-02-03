'Pam & Tommy' Showcases Rand Gauthier Stealing That Infamous Sex Tape — Did He Go to Jail?

Not only were the staff members spontaneously fired, but the couple refused to pay them for the work they completed. Specifically, they owed Rand $20,000.

At the time of the firing, Rand was simply concerned with gathering his tools — which were at the mansion — and getting the heck out of there. Attempting to retrieve his belongings, Rand found himself in a frightening position. Tommy Lee pointed a gun in his face, demanding that he get off the property.