Joe Has Left ‘Impractical Jokers,’ but truTV Has Found Celebrity Guests to Fill In

Joe Has Left ‘Impractical Jokers,’ but truTV Has Found Celebrity Guests to Fill InBy Dan Clarendon
Apr. 2 2022, Published 10:29 a.m. ET
If you’ve been watching comedy troupe The Tenderloins pull pranks on one another on truTV, you might be curious to know who is replacing Joe on Impractical Jokers when the show returns with new episodes, including the sneak peek episode airing tonight, Saturday, April 2.
The short answer is, Impractical Jokers hasn’t cast a full-time replacement for original cast member Joe Gatto, who left the truTV series at the end of the year. Instead, Impractical Jokers will boast a different celebrity guest in each episode.
Here’s more information about Joe and his celebrity substitutes…
Why did Joe Gatto leave ‘Impractical Jokers’?
Last New Year’s Eve, Joe announced in an Instagram post that he would “no longer be involved” with Impractical Jokers, the ninth season of which had gone on hiatus that August.
“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished,” he wrote in that post. “However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away.”
Joe revealed that he and his wife, Bessy Gatto, had decided to “amicably part ways,” so he needed to “to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.” (The former couple have two kids, daughter Milana and son Remington.)
The 45-year-old also honored the work of the show’s cast and crew, including his costars, Brian “Q” Quinn, James “Murr” Murray, and Sal Vulcano. “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q, and Sal have been the most important in my life,” he wrote. “I know they will continue to make the world laugh.”
And Joe thanked the show’s legions of fans. “They say that laughter is the best medicine, and I hope I’ve been able to provide some of that over the last decade. Seeing you laugh has been my own medicine, particularly in these weird and difficult times we find ourselves. As I work through the challenges I am facing, I hope to and am excited to create new ways to entertain you.”
Who’s filling in for Joe as Season 9 resumes?
In a press release for the rest of Season 9, truTV proclaims that “the boys are back, along with a few new friends.”
For starters, two of this season’s celebrity guests — rapper Method Man andSaturday Night Live star Colin Jost — grew up on Staten Island, just like the Jokers.
But the remainder of Season 9 will also feature model and actress Brooke Shields, wrestler Chris Jericho, Brittany Runs a Marathon star Jillian Bell, Happy Endings alum Adam Pally, Guy Code star Jon Gabrus, Arrested Development actor David Cross, and The Daily Show alum Rob Riggle.
The new episodes start in earnest on Thursday, June 16 at 10 p.m. ET, but truTV, TBS, and TNT are airing a special sneak peek tonight directly after the NCAA Men’s Final Four coverage. In tonight’s installment, the guys will be joined by guest comedian Eric André. Let the frivolity commence!