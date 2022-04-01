'Impractical Jokers' Is a TruTV Staple — Is It Coming to an End?

In December 2021, Joe shared an Instagram message to his followers that he admitted was "more serious than usual." In it, he announced that he would be leaving Impractical Jokers to focus more on his personal life. He explained that he and his wife, Bessy, had "decided to amicably part ways."

Although Joe was a founding member of The Tenderloins and a co-creator of Impractical Jokers, he felt it was necessary for him to take a step back.