Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Reportedly Expecting a Baby Together

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Reportedly Expecting a Baby TogetherBy Shannon Raphael
Jul. 7 2021, Published 10:48 a.m. ET
It looks like Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have an update in their own marriage story!
The Academy Award nominee and her SNL Weekend Update anchor husband are reportedly expecting their first child together, multiple sources confirmed to Page Six. The exciting news comes less than a year after the power couple first swapped vows, and after Scarlett notably kept a low public profile while promoting Black Widow.
The baby will be Colin's first child, and Scarlett's second. She shares a six-year-old daughter named Rose Dorothy Dauriac with her ex-husband, Romain Dauriac.
Though sources have shared the news publicly, the duo themselves have been tight-lipped about the pregnancy.
Keep reading for the refresher on Scarlett and Colin's love story, and to find out when the actress is likely due to give birth.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson got married in 2020.
The A-lister met her comedian husband in 2006, when she first hosted SNL. Sparks didn't fly for the two in a romantic way until the Marriage Story star returned to the NBC variety show to host for the fifth time in March of 2017.
Her fifth hosting gig happened just a few months after she filed for divorce from Romain. Colin was also single, as he was last publicly linked to Rashida Jones in 2013.
Two months later, Scarlett and Colin were seen packing on the PDA with one another at an after-party for SNL. The two began making public appearances together shortly thereafter, but they didn't make their red carpet debut as a couple until April of 2018.
The Harvard alum ultimately popped the question with a pear-shaped diamond, and Scarlett's representative confirmed that the couple was engaged in May of 2019.
In December of 2019, while Scarlett was leading SNL for the sixth time, she referred to Colin as "the love of my life."
During the pandemic, in October of 2020, Scarlett and Colin wed in an "intimate ceremony" that followed COVID-19 protocols. The news of the nuptials was confirmed by the Meals on Wheels Instagram account. The union marked Scarlett's third trip down the aisle (and Colin's first), as she was previously married to Ryan Reynolds and Romain Dauriac.
When is Scarlett Johansson's due date?
Because neither the screen star nor her writer husband has explicitly confirmed the pregnancy news, Scarlett's exact due date is not publicly known.
One source did tell Page Six that Scarlett was getting toward the end of her pregnancy, and that she would likely be delivering the baby in the very near future.
"Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled," one insider shared with the outlet.
Since, according to the outlet, Scarlett did miss out on some Black Widow in-person press because she is trying to keep a "low profile" due to her pregnancy, she is likely in her second or third trimester.
The actress may, therefore, be due at the end of the summer or at the beginning of the fall in 2021. Until the two share any update about the pregnancy or about the delivery itself, the exact due date will remain private.
Black Widow is out in theaters now.