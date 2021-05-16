Colin Jost's Mom Was One of the First Female Physicians at the FDNY

Comedian and Weekend Update host Colin Jost frequently cracks jokes about his personal life — he even took a jab at his wife, Scarlett Johansson, during a Joke Swap — but he doesn't talk that often about his parents on SNL.

Colin's mom, Dr. Kerry Kelly, appeared on the Mother's Day episode of the show on May 8, 2021, which made fans all the more curious about Colin's family. What's there to know about his parents? How much does their net worth come to?