Who Was the Mysterious Musical Artist Who Sang With Miley Cyrus on 'SNL'?

Fans of her Hannah Montana days are familiar with the fact that Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother. The musician gave Dolly a shoutout on SNL after performing a cover of her song "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" to help SNL cast members to honor their mothers for a Mother's Day segment. All the SNL cast members and featured guests appeared with their mothers onstage.

Dolly opened up to Good Housekeeping about her special bond with Miley, which stemmed from her long-term friendship with Miley's father, country legend Billy Ray Cyrus.

"I worked with Billy Ray for all those years, when he had 'Achy Breaky Heart,'" she explained. "We just kind of gelled, 'cause we're both country kids. We had a lot of fun just talking about that. And then when Miley came along, I said, 'She's got to be my fairy goddaughter.'"