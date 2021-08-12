Is Rashida Jones Married? Inside the Private Star's Romantic Life

Fans of either program are likely familiar with the romantic roller coasters that her characters have experienced on the respective shows, played out entirely for viewers to see and experience with her through each episode.

Through her work as an actress, writer, director, and producer, Rashida Jones has contributed to some of the biggest modern successes in sitcom television, including award-winning shows such as The Office and Parks and Recreation .

However, when it comes to her real-life romantic situations, Rashida is much more tight-lipped, rarely ever sharing details about that side of herself with the general public. With that being said, is Rashida actually married in real life, and what else do we know about her romantic endeavors overall? Keep reading to find out!

So, is Rashida Jones married? She has been romantically involved with musician Ezra Koenig for years.

Thanks to the couple's attention to keeping things discreet, many fans weren't aware that Rashida and Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig have been romantically involved with each other dating as far back as 2015. Indeed, Rashida, who is the daughter of famed music producer Quincy Jones and Twin Peaks actress Peggy Lipton, managed to mostly avoid the paparazzi for years as she and Ezra's relationship blossomed.

By all accounts, Rashida and Ezra are not officially married, but that doesn't mean that the duo hasn't found happiness regardless. In September 2018, the news broke, via Us Weekly, that Rashida had given birth months earlier to their first child, a son named Isaiah Jones Koenig. Neither the actress nor the musician spoke publicly about their son's birth, and despite being spotted a few times out and about during her pregnancy, Rashida never gave fans insight into that time of her life at all.

Rashida has previously shared her thoughts on the idea of marriage, however, telling E! News in 2011, "Marriage doesn’t buy you anything." She later added, "It just buys you a really big s----y pageant of a wedding to make other people happy." She doubled down on her claims further into the interview, saying, "Things are changing so much. Especially this country, we have kind of failed with marriage. We’re so protective of this really sacred but failed institution."

