Basketball Star Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Is Her No. 1 Fan

Not only did she just win her second gold medal with the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, but the 6 ft 9 in athlete also has her No. 1 fan in wife Cherelle Griner.

Just last month, the couple celebrated their anniversary, with Cherelle writing, " Forever a party of two — well— until kids... But for now can we get two of everything please."

So, who is Cherelle? Here is everything we know about Brittney's new wife!