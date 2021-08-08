Basketball Star Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Is Her No. 1 Fan

Basketball Star Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Is Her No. 1 FanBy Anna Quintana
Aug. 8 2021, Published 2:24 p.m. ET
Basketball star Brittney Griner has a lot to celebrate.
Not only did she just win her second gold medal with the U.S. Olympic women's basketball team, but the 6 ft 9 in athlete also has her No. 1 fan in wife Cherelle Griner.
Just last month, the couple celebrated their anniversary, with Cherelle writing, " Forever a party of two — well— until kids... But for now can we get two of everything please."
So, who is Cherelle? Here is everything we know about Brittney's new wife!
Brittney proposed to Cherelle in 2018.
The Phoenix Mercury center popped the question to Cherelle in 2018, and according to TMZ Sports, the two met while students together at Baylor.
"My best friend, my lover, my partner in life. I love you," Brittney wrote to Cherelle on Instagram at the time. While an exact wedding date is not known, it looks like the couple made things official since Cherelle changed her last name to Griner on the social media app.
Cherelle is a blogger, according to her IG bio, and her LinkedIn bio states that she is currently enrolled as a law student at North Carolina Central University. The WAG is also working as a teacher and graduated Baylor University with a bachelor's degree in political science and government.
"To the love of my life! Thank you for always believing in me and pushing me to be a better person! We have been through so much since we first met at Baylor," Brittney recently gushed about Cherelle. "Through it all, you have had my back through it all. You were my feet when I felt helpless, you were my eyes when life was too dark at times. I love you beyond words baby."
#Couplegoals.
Brittney Griner was previously married to Glory Johnson.
Before tying the knot with Cherelle, Brittney was married to fellow WNBA star Glory Johnson. However, their relationship did not have a happy ending.
In April 2015, Brittney and her then-fiancée were arrested on assault and disorderly conduct allegations. They went on to get married one month later.
"You work things out and fight for what you love,” Glory told People magazine of their relationship. “It wasn’t about other people. It was about us."
In June 2015, Glory revealed she was pregnant with twins following an IVF procedure the couple underwent together. Just one day later, Brittney filed for an annulment from Glory, claiming that she married Glory under pressure and that she was not involved in any way with her pregnancy.
A judge denied the request for an annulment and the couple had to file for divorce, which was finalized in 2016. Brittney was ordered to pay child support for Glory's twins, Ava and Solei.
In total, the couple was married for 28 days.
Fast forward a few years and it seems that Brittney and Glory have both moved on and are in happier and healthier relationships.