Brittney Griner Sentenced to 9 Years in a Russian Penal Colony

Brittney entered her guilty plea in July 2022 and apologized to her family and her wife, Cherell. Brittney claimed she unintentionally packed the cartridge in her luggage while traveling from her home. The athlete also said she never used her vape cartridge in Russia and only used cannabis for medicinal purposes.

​​“I made an honest mistake, and I hope that in your ruling, it doesn’t end my life here," she shared in court in July 2022.