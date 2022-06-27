Why Was Brittney Griner in Russia? Detained WNBA Star Is Finally Getting Her Day in Court

The United States has not been very helpful in securing Brittney's release. In fact, not much has happened beyond statements like this one: "Our position for some time on this has been very clear. Brittney Griner should not be detained. She should not be detained for a single day longer," said State Department spokesperson Ned Price on June 14. It has been suggested that her detainment is a political move based on the United States' response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.