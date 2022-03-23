A TikToker Was Falsely Accused of Stealing From Dillard's and She Documented the Entire Scandal

It all began when Karla noticed that one of Dillard's Louis Vuitton purses in stock matched the one she was already wearing. She briefly picked it up to check it out before putting it back down in its place.

She had no idea that picking up that matching purse for a quick look would create a domino effect of terrifying measures. As Karla and her mother-in-law tried to leave the Dillard's department store, they were chased by cops who told her she was about to go to jail for shoplifting.