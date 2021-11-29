What Was Virgil Abloh's Net Worth? The Visionary Designer Revolutionized the Fashion World

As expected, fans and fellow celebrities alike quickly flocked to social media to give Virgil’s family condolences while also celebrating his contributions to the fashion world and beyond.

“I can’t believe I'm reading this,” designer Shane Gonzales wrote. “Virgil inspired millions, if not more, to be themselves and bring their creativity to the world. He taught me that making mistakes can be a good thing. Rest In Peace Virgil. Thank you.”

“Unbelievable. Rest in peace, brother! Thank you for all you did in elevating Black culture and Black women,” activist Raquel Willis wrote.