Brittney Griner Has Pleaded Guilty to Drug Charges: "There Was No Intent"

Eight-time WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges on the second day of her trial in a Russian court near Moscow.

The 31-year-old, who has played in Russia during the WNBA's offseason to supplement her income, was arrested on Feb. 17, 2022, at an airport in Moscow and was detained for more than 130 days before her trial began.