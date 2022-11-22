When Will the Chrisleys Go to Prison and Where Will They Serve Their Sentences?

It isn't clear whether the Chrisleys will be allowed to stagger their sentences. This structure would enable the stars to maintain custody of their granddaughter, Chloe. Todd told E! News in 2014 about Chloe’s dad and his oldest son: "Kyle is bipolar and normally, people that are bipolar, they seek out a way to self-medicate, which is what Kyle has done since he's been young.” Todd added, “I want what's best for him."